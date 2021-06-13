Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,379 Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

