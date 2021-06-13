Comparing American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 7.30% 7.55% 6.26% GSX Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

American Public Education has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Public Education and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 6 0 2.86 GSX Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50

American Public Education currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.05%. GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.84%. Given American Public Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and GSX Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $321.79 million 1.64 $18.82 million $1.25 22.64 GSX Techedu $1.09 billion 3.42 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -16.47

American Public Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSX Techedu. GSX Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Public Education beats GSX Techedu on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

