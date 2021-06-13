Comparing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Camping World alerts:

This table compares Camping World and Jiuzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $5.45 billion 0.64 $122.35 million $3.19 12.34 Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Camping World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Camping World and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 2 5 0 2.71 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camping World presently has a consensus price target of $52.22, indicating a potential upside of 32.61%. Given Camping World’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World 3.23% 1,838.22% 10.63% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Camping World beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist travel protection plans; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; travel and planning directories; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; range of RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, marine and watersports, and other outdoor activities, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. As of March 08, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 170 retail locations in 38 states of the United States. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.