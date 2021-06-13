Comparing The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Honest and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 5.52 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.24 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.99

The Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Honest and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Honest currently has a consensus target price of $18.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.03%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than The Honest.

Summary

The Honest beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

