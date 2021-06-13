ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 193,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,510,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

WISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 772,723 shares of company stock worth $6,580,292.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

