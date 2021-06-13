Contrasting GAN (GAN) & Its Competitors

GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) is one of 82 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GAN to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAN and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million -$20.22 million -42.44 GAN Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 42.55

GAN’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GAN and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 GAN Competitors 873 3636 7693 257 2.59

GAN presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.84%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 7.77%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% GAN Competitors -15.58% -17.80% -3.61%

Summary

GAN competitors beat GAN on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

