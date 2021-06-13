Contrasting Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimco Realty and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 9.06 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.89 Great Ajax $51.38 million 5.73 $28.50 million $0.93 13.77

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 99.83% 18.60% 9.04% Great Ajax 60.35% 9.63% 2.27%

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimco Realty and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 6 11 0 2.56 Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $17.89, indicating a potential downside of 19.04%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Great Ajax on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

