Contrasting SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A Radware 4.27% 4.51% 2.82%

80.8% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITO Mobile and Radware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.11 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Radware $250.03 million 5.56 $9.64 million $0.30 99.90

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SITO Mobile and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 3 1 0 2.25

Radware has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.10%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Summary

Radware beats SITO Mobile on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

