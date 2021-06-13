Contrasting Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -80.45% -9.94% -3.42% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seritage Growth Properties and Vidler Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 6.93 -$105.03 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 21.98 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Seritage Growth Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.