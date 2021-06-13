Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) versus IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Critical Contrast

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% IAMGOLD 7.63% 3.92% 2.40%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and IAMGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 IAMGOLD 1 5 5 0 2.36

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. IAMGOLD has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 64.80%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and IAMGOLD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.82 $37.52 million N/A N/A IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 1.42 $42.60 million $0.19 19.42

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Copper Mountain Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.