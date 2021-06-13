Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $381.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

