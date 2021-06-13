Covesting Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $1.03 million worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00781739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.20 or 0.08262894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00086617 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

