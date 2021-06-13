Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.