Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

