Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Up 386.0% in May

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, a growth of 386.0% from the May 13th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COPHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 816,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,097. Creso Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

