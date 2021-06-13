Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $34.68

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.68, but opened at $33.63. Cricut shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 1,699 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Get Cricut alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $2,969,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $13,853,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.