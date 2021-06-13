Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $34.68

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.68, but opened at $33.63. Cricut shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 1,699 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31.
In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $2,969,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $13,853,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
