Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $194.34 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.18. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

