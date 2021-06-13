CryptoAds Marketplace Price Hits $0.0356 on Major Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $508,516.89 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00167407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00197233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.61 or 0.01117487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,057.48 or 1.00295766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

