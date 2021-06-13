Cryptocean Trading Up 6.6% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $188,599.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00804195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08118264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00084144 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

