CryptoEnergy Trading Down 11.1% This Week (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.00 or 0.00022280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $221,713.32 and approximately $31.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.00 or 0.00787745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.56 or 0.08126746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00085377 BTC.

About CryptoEnergy

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.