CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0035 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $324,387.12 and approximately $3,588.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00167665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00187376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.01128801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.19 or 0.99921788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.