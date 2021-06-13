CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00441410 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,643.74 or 0.99916636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00031918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00064355 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

