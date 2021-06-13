Dai Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.21 billion and $237.14 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00058637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00795304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.47 or 0.08225432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,204,089,283 coins and its circulating supply is 5,204,088,794 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

