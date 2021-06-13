Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKILY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

