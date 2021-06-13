Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,672. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dana will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

