Dana L. Evan Sells 37,332 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SVMK by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,390,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVMK by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 13.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 195,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SVMK by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 338,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVMK. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.