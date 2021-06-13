Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $247.02 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.