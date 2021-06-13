Daniel Thomas Macinnis Sells 10,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,018,420.

TSE:MAG opened at C$28.46 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$15.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 527.04.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

