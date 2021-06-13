Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €59.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.92 ($69.32).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EPA BN traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.37 ($69.85). 1,235,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.86. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

