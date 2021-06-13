Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €59.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.92 ($69.32).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EPA BN traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.37 ($69.85). 1,235,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.86. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

