Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.13.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,431,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.