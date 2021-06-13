Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.13.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ opened at $68.69 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.