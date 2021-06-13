Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DARE. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

