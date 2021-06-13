Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.56 and last traded at $71.56. Approximately 3,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,513,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.