Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,535 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,384,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,441 shares of company stock valued at $103,757,045 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.