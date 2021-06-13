Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price raised by Truist from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.87 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

