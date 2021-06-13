Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.87 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.32.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

