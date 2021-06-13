David Joseph Gaffin Sells 13,500 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Joseph Gaffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50.

Alkermes stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alkermes by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

