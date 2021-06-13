Decentral Games Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $30.91 million and $161,088.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $127.97 or 0.00327315 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00168830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00185857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.48 or 0.01083110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.64 or 0.99931903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,497 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

