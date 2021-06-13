DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.58 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $34.58 million and approximately $835,738.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056388 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022425 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

