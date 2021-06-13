Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital increased their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Denbury stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,237 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $28,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

