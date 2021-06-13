DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $104,449.15 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DMTK opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

