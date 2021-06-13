Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $39.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.47.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.26. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,102.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.