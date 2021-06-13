Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,919,400 shares, an increase of 320.1% from the May 13th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,398.0 days.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27.

DWHHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

