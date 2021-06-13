DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $65.84 million and approximately $37.12 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1,705.77 or 0.04751605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00788348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.02 or 0.08131252 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars.

