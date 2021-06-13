DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $23,558.31 on Top Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $33,448.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $23,558.31 or 0.62798118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00174911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00192777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.01137791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.01 or 0.99799131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 420 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

