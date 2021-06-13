Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.03 million, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.