Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,609 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

