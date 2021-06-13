Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

