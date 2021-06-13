Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Cheetah Mobile worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

CMCM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

