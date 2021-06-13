Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.22 Million in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Quanterix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,633,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.46. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,225,455. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

